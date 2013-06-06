‘The Voice’ Contestant Forgets Words to Skid Row Song

A contestant on the NBC singing-competition show 'The Voice' forgot some words to Skid Row's 'I Remember You.' So, being on live TV and all, she did the most logical thing: She made up her own lyrics.

Amber Carrington told her coach, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, that she had never heard Skid Row's Top 10 hit from 1989. So when she performed the song on Monday's program, she flubbed some lines in the opening verse and replaced them with words she made up on the spot.

But unless 'I Remember You' is your all-time favorite song, or you know the song well enough to spot Carrington's mistake, you probably didn't pick up on her stumble. She even admitted as much to a reporter backstage. "People ... don't know that song, and so they were like, 'No, I didn't notice it,'" Carrington said. "But I totally forgot the freaking words, and I made up something. I don't know how that happened. But, the words spilled out of me, and I think they rhymed."

Yep, they did, as you can see in the above video of her performance. Still, Carrington said one person caught her impromptu switcheroo. "Adam noticed," she said. "I talked to his friend backstage and he had noticed, but I haven't talked to him yet, so we'll what he has to say. And it's one of his favorite songs, so I was like, 'Dang it!'"