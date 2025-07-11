It's hard to imagine a time when nearly every kid in school either at lunch out of a brown paper bag or a giant metal lunchbox.

There were no fancy insulated containers or mini coolers. There were just huge metal cubes that were somehow meant to protect your food.

Even if it didn't keep your sandwich cold, you at least knew it wasn't getting smashed in your locker.

Many of the lunchboxes coming through cafeterias in the '70s and '80s featured characters from popular cartoons and movies. My Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom lunchbox meant spending lunch hour with Indy and Short Round each day.

Today, many of those lunchboxes featuring pop culture figures from the '70s and '80s go for big bucks on the resale market. Here is a look at 35 vintage lunchboxes that have sold on eBay for shocking amounts of money in recent months.

35 Vintage Lunchboxes Worth a Shocking Amount of Money Take a look at some of the most expensive vintage lunchboxes that have recently sold on eBay. Safe to say no one is putting food in any of these if they are paying that much. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll