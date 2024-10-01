See Which Music Videos Have Suddenly Returned to YouTube

Videos from acts represented by the SESAC performing rights organization are slowly returning to YouTube after they signed a new deal.

The agreement follows days when clips from Rush, Bob Dylan, R.E.M., Nirvana and others were suddenly unavailable. Instead, viewers received an error message: "This video contains content from SESAC. It is not available in your country."

“We have reached an agreement with YouTube to equitably compensate SESAC's songwriters and publishers for the use of their music," SESAC President Scott Jungmichel said in an official statement. "We appreciate the support and patience of our affiliates, as well as the artists who perform those songs."

Jungmichel also confirmed that SESAC was not responsible for the missing videos. "During our negotiations with YouTube, our affiliates' works were unilaterally removed by YouTube ahead of the contract end date of Oct. 1, 2024," Jungmichel said. "YouTube has begun the process of reinstating videos featuring these songs."

That process is clearly going to take some time. As of 1PM ET today, popular Rush videos like "Tom Sawyer" and "Limelight" were still not available in the United States. Neither were Dylan's "Jokerman" and "Sweetheart Like You" clips.

"Man on the Moon" could be found on R.E.M.'s official channel, but "Losing My Religion" and "Stand" were missing. Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was still blocked.

Founded in 1930, SESAC licenses some 1.5 million songs for public performance. More than 15,000 songwriters and music publishers are affiliated with the company, which has been owned by the private equity firm Blackstone since 2017.

