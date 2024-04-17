If there's one thing films like Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and Rocketman (2019) proved, it's that there's a giant market out there for rock biopics and other such movies.

In fact, Bohemian Rhapsody, which chronicled the life of Queen's Freddie Mercury, broke box office records for the highest-grossing biographical film until 2023's Oppenheimer.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered the filmmaking industry, leaving a whole bunch of Hollywood productions on hold for months. But now, post-pandemic, there's been a new surge of biopic announcements and other news relating to rock 'n' roll films.

UCR compiled a list of many of these in 2021, but even since then, a lot has changed. Bob Marley got his own film this year, Bob Marley: One Love, which exceeded expectations at the box office. And in other news, Lucy Boynton, who appeared as Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody, was slated to portray Marianne Faithfull, a role she has reportedly exited over "creative differences."

There's a lot more in the pipeline, though. Shooting has already begun for A Complete Unknown, which will star Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan, Selena Gomez has been cast as Linda Ronstadt and Kiss' biopic, Shout It Out Loud, will purportedly land on Netflix at some point this year, according to the band's manager.

Those are just a few examples of what's currently in the works. Read on for more Upcoming Rock Biopics and Films.