Umphrey’s McGee Create Live Mashup of Ted Nugent and Beastie Boys With ‘Strangletage’

Umphrey’s McGee are giving the musical mashup a twist with their new album Zonkey — and inviting fans to take a sneak peek with the premiere of "Strangletage," which brings Ted Nugent's "Stranglehold" together with the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" as God and nature always intended.

"Listen all 'a' y'awll it's a Strangletage!" enthused drummer Kris Myers. "This track smashes with all the classic elements of Nugent hard rock riffs (crushed by Jake, Brendan, and Ryan), and classic Beastie Boy tongue in cheek lyrics, all with vicious attitude. Both songs are the same key, tempo and feel, as if they were meant to go together. Enjoy!"

"Strangletage" comes from Zonkey, which is scheduled to arrive Nov. 11. Last month, the band premiered "Ace of Long Nights," a mashup of Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" and Ween's "It's Gonna Be a Long Night." This latest track represents a homecoming of sorts for Nugent and the Beasties, who previously sampled Nugent's "Home Bound" for their 1992 track "The Biz vs the Nuge."

Promising a listening experience "as seamless as it bizarre, playful as it is razor sharp," Zonkey represents a logical next step in Umphrey's McGee's long-running fascination with original mashups, which they've made a staple of their live sets for the better part of a decade. "From Radiohead mashed with Beck, the Weeknd with Fleetwood Mac, Talking Heads with Bob Marley, Metallica with Gorillaz," reads the band's album description. "Nothing is off limits."

For more information on Zonkey, including a complete track listing and pre-order information, visit Umphrey's McGee's official site.

