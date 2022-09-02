UFO’s Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack

UFO’s final shows are in doubt after Phil Mogg suffered a heart attack. The 74-year-old frontman says his physician told him he should consider ending his career after the episode last week.

“I have just got back from my doctor’s, and obviously asked amongst other things [about] my resuming work, playing, touring, etc.,” Mogg wrote in a message on UFO’s social-media channels. “She said, ‘Most definitely not, unless you want another heart attack.’ So there it is.

“I have to go on a rehabilitation program, which starts in about six weeks and lasts for six weeks – three months more or less,” added Mogg, who the band confirmed had stents placed into two arteries. “I certainly didn’t want to bow out in this fashion, as I am sure you chaps didn’t.”

UFO's pending October shows have been been officially canceled. In the same post, the band said that it's “absolutely unclear whether or not the dates will postponed into 2023. Most important now is that Phil recovers fully. Let’s see what the future will bring.”

The group was nearing the end of a farewell tour that began in 2019. UFO's final show was set for next month at Athens in Greece, following a handful of appearances across Europe during the summer. Mogg and drummer Andy Parker are the only remaining original members. Long-standing guitarist Michael Schenker departed in 2003, while co-founding bassist Pete Way died in 2020.

Reflecting on the band’s career, Mogg earlier admitted that this October run was going to be bittersweet: “After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories – as well as some difficult moments, naturally – it’ll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides.”