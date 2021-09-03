UFO Announce 2022 Tour Dates and Final Show

British rock veterans UFO have announced that after more than 50 years together, they will play their final show in October 2022.

The band's last concert will take place on Oct. 29, 2022, in Athens, Greece. Several European shows throughout summer and fall 2022 will precede the performance, putting a bow on UFO's Last Orders farewell voyage, which began in 2019 to coincide with their 50th anniversary.

"Following a number of tours around the globe and countless spectacular shows, British rock legend UFO will embark on its final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in summer 2022 to bid farewell to its fans in style,” the band wrote in a statement on its website and social media.

They also promised "a number of real highlights," including a public rehearsal on June 20, 2022, at the Beatbox in Hanover, Germany, for which only 80 tickets will be available. The following day, they'll perform a private open-air concert for 300 people, promising to "[come] into exceptionally close contact with their fans." You can see the full statement and list of tour dates below.

Singer Phil Mogg, who helped found the group, admitted that shuttering UFO after more than 50 years will be bittersweet. "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories – as well as some difficult moments, naturally – it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person," he said. "I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides."

UFO embarked on the U.S. leg of their Last Orders tour in 2019 and extended the initial 10-date trek into 2020. Guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist Paul Raymond died in April 2019, following the first leg of the tour. The band completed the dates with Neil Carter, who previously served as Raymond’s replacement from 1980 to 1983.

UFO 2022 Farewell Tour Dates

July 1 - Barcelona, Spain @ Rockfest

July 3 - Music, Germany @ Backstage

July 5 - Memmingen, Germany @ Kaminwerk

July 7 - Bremen, Germany @ Modernes

July 8 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole 44

July 9 - Torgau, Germany @ Kulturbastion Open Air

July 11 - Tubingen, Germany @ Sudhaus

July 12 - Bochum, Germany @ Zeche

July 13 - Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

July 16 - Enderndorf, Germany @ Lieder am See Festival

Oct. 15 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium @ De Casino

Oct. 16 - Holland, Netherlands @ Tilburg 013

Oct. 17 - Braunschweig, Germany @ Westand

Oct. 18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Oct. 20 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Palac Akropolis

Oct. 21 - Dresden, Germany @ Tante Ju

Oct. 22 - Erfurt, Germany @ HsD

Oct. 24 - Augsburg, Germany @ Spectrum

Oct. 25 - Speyer, Germany @ Halle 101

Oct. 26 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Hirsch

Oct. 28 - Thessaloniki, Greece @ Principal Club

Oct. 29 - Athens, Greece @ Fuzz Club