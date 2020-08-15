UFO’s Pete Way Dies: Rockers React

The death of founding UFO bassist Pete Way has brought out tributes from friends and colleagues across social media, including Ozzy Osbourne and Metallica's Kirk Hammett. You can read them below.

"Such sad news about @PeteWayOfficial," Osbourne tweeted. "Haven’t seen him for years but will always have great memories & such unbelievable stories of what we’d get up to. Rest In Peace. Love & respect to his family, friends and fans."

"Pete Way was a huge influence on me," Hammett said via Instagram. "He was uncompromising musically and he was a great performer. He had a unique feel and wrote some of my all-time fave songs. My heart goes out to all his friends and family."

Michael Schenker, who rose to international fame with Way as UFO's guitarist, wrote, "Oh my dear Pete. I am so sad. Your sweet existence has left us. I am in tears. You were more than you maybe knew. You were loved by everyone I know. I love you, Pete. God bless you forever. My condolences to your loved ones. From the depth of my heart. Fly away and enjoy Heaven"

Way passed away yesterday (Aug. 14) from injuries he sustained in an accident two months ago, with his wife Jenny at his side. He was 69 years old.

He founded UFO in 1968 and began their recording career a couple of years later. But it wasn't until they picked up Schenker, who had left Scorpions, that their career took off, cresting in the late '70s with albums like Lights Out, Obsession and the 1979 live double album Strangers in the Night. Way stayed with them until 1982, but returned for stints from 1988-89 and again from 1991-2008. After his first departure from the group, he formed Waysted, to which he returned in the '00s.