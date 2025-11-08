Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo and Feist honored new Rock Hall of Fame members the White Stripes at Saturday night's induction ceremony.

In a video that played before the performance, Rodrigo described the White Stripes' music as "just what it needs to be." She went on to describe "Seven Nation Army" specifically as "the most iconic song of all time. It's just so engrained in who we are as humans. ... The White Stripes proved to the world that you don't need a lot of frills [in music] to move people."

Rodorigo and Feist began the tribute segment with an acoustic rendition of "We're Going to Be Friends" from the White Stripes' 2001 album White Blood Cells.

Then came Twenty One Pilots with a performance of the riff-heavy classic "Seven Nation Army." Like the White Stripes, the song was performed as a duo.

"Meg and Jack, thanks for having us be a part of your induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Twenty One Pilots said on their social media last month. "No group more deserving than the freaking White Stripes. Josh [Dun] and I [Tyler Joseph] are working on "Seven Nation Army" now, and hope to give it every bit of justice it deserves."

What Have Jack and Meg White Done Since the White Stripes?

The White Stripes, made up of the husband-wife duo Jack and Meg White, split up in 2011, with their last ticketed performance having taken place four years prior. (The pair were only married from 1996 to 2000.) Jack continued working in music, recording albums both solo and with other bands, the Raconteurs and Dead Weather. Meg, conversely, retired from music and has stayed largely out of the public eye.

Though Jack attended the induction ceremony and noted in his acceptance speech that he'd been in recent communication with Meg, she did not appear.