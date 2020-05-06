‘Live and Let Die’ Plays as Trump Tours Mask Factory Without Mask

When Donald Trump toured an emergency face-mask factory without wearing a mask, his campaign team apparently saw no problem with playing Guns N’ Roses’ version of “Live and Let Die” at high volume through the PA system.

The president was visiting a Honeywell establishment in Arizona, which was recently converted from its usual operations to manufacture N95 masks for the federal government amid the coronavirus pandemic. Various news outlets reported that the facility displayed signs warning that masks were mandatory, while health experts have been advocating that everyone should use them.

According to reports, the music being played during the tour was chosen by Trump’s team, and featured many of the same songs that play at his political rallies. Speaking on the addition of "Live and Let Die," The Washington Post's Zach Purser Brown concluded, “The White House must have picked it themselves.”

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted, “I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face-mask factory while the song ‘Live and Let Die’ blares in the background.”

You can see the moment below.

Trump – who, along with his entourage, wore goggles – had earlier said he’d use the headgear when he was in “a mask environment.” That comment came after he previously dismissed the idea of using a mask at all.

Guns N’ Roses released their cover of Wings’ 1973 James Bond title theme in 1991. Last week, Axl Rose expressed frustration at the number of people who appeared to be flaunting lockdown rules and seemingly getting away with it.

“Q: If the sheriffs can choose not to enforce the beach closures, can the hospitals ‘choose’ not to admit any possible COVID-19 suspected beach goers? Just askin’,” he tweeted