9

Clemons contributes a jolly solo to Springsteen's update of a Christmas classic in which everybody looks forward to Santa's visit. Especially Clarence, who purportedly is set to get a new saxophone from Santa in exchange for all of the hard work he's put into practice that year. We're not sure if Santa ever delivered on that one, but we still believe in Christmas all over again every time we hear this entry in our list of Top 10 Clarence Clemons Songs.