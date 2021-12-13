Tony Iommi Shares New Details About 2022’s Ozzy Osbourne Team-Up

Tony Iommi says a reunion song recorded for Ozzy Osbourne's next solo project is "horrible, really" before making it clear that he was only kidding.

"No, it’s good. It’s really good – and I like what Ozzy sang on it," Iommi told Planet Rock (via Uncut). "I think he did a really good job."

Iommi confirms that he "wrote the whole track and played on it, and played the solo on it," adding that he thinks his former Black Sabbath bandmate "had Chad [Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers] play drums on it. I’ve left it in their hands now."

Osbourne previously confirmed that his next album would include appearances by Iommi, Eric Clapton and Zakk Wylde. The untitled record, due in 2022, follows 2020's Ordinary Man.

Black Sabbath's final tour, simply titled The End, wrapped in 2017. Original bassist Geezer Butler joined Iommi and Osbourne, but co-founding drummer Bill Ward was replaced by others for the farewell shows and preceding 13 reunion album.

As for the prospect of getting back together again, "you can never say never, can you?" Iommi reiterated to Planet Rock. "We’ve known in this band you can never say, ‘That’s never gonna happen again,’ because every time we said that, it has. We never thought we’d get back with Ozzy after the early years. We never thought we’d get back with [Ronnie James] Dio again; we did. So you just can’t say it’s never gonna happen.”

Osbourne’s LP doesn't have an official release date yet, but a financial statement from Sony lists him among a group of artists who will have records out "in the next six months."

