Listen to Tommy Lee’s Two New Songs

Motley Crue's big summer tour may have been postponed, but drummer Tommy Lee is doing his best to fill in the gap with a pair of new songs, "Knock Me Down" and "Tops." They both appear on his upcoming solo album, Andro, which is scheduled to arrive on Oct. 16.

"Knock Me Down" was made with Killvein, a nu-metal act with four albums to its credit, the most recent being 2019's MK Ultra. Push Push contributed to "Tops." The South African rapper previously worked as a stripper and doesn't have as big a catalog as Killvein, but two of her songs, "Jut Life" and "Atom Bomb," were used on Comedy Central's acclaimed Broad City series.

Lee teased both songs on social media earlier this week. You can watch the videos - directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst - below.

Better Noise Music released a statement that said Andro would “challenge virtually everything you thought you knew about [Lee] and his musical proclivities," noting the drummer had “finally emerged with a new set of tracks that seem to truly represent the music that he was meant to make – and that definitively reveals the depth and range of his musical fascinations.”

“It was me sitting around writing like a maniac,” Lee said. “I would just go down to the studio and tweak out – it would be like, ‘Whoa, he’s been down there for fucking days.’ But I would just be banging on the keyboard, and a sound would inspire me, or suddenly there would be this beat ... and it all just followed.”

Lee noted that his collaborators wrote their own lyrics. “Everybody really brought it," he said. "We were all just really in sync with what we were trying to accomplish.”

The album also features a cover of Prince’s “When You Were Mine,” led by Lukas Rossi. Other titles include “You Dandy,” “Caviar on a Paper Plate,” “P.R.E.T.T.Y.” with King Elle Noir, “Make This Storm” and “Demon Bitches” with Brooke Candy.

The LP is split into halves, with one set of songs led by women and the other by men. “It just made more sense that way,” Lee explained. “Good music is so rare these days that I just tried my hardest to do something that hasn’t been done yet. I really just like turning people on to new shit. You know when the waiter asks, ‘Do you have any allergies?’ I always just say, ‘Only bad music.’”

Andro marks Lee's first truly solo record since 2005's Tommyland: The Ride. He released the A Public Disservice Announcement LP in 2010 with his rap-rock band Methods of Mayhem and collaborated with their DJ, Aero, on 2013's #MSND project.

Motley Crue announced earlier this week that they were postponing their tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-city trek is currently being rescheduled for 2021. More information, including the policy for those who want refunds, will be revealed shortly.

