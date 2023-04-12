See Tommy Lee in the Trailer for ‘The Muppets Mayhem’

Tommy Lee is among the famous faces featured in a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem.

The show centers around Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the rock band that originated on The Muppet Show in 1975. As the trailer explains, despite being popular and influential, the Mayhem never recorded an album. The series chronicles their attempt to do, while the band also figures out the quirks of the modern music industry.

Lee’s appearance comes at the front of the trailer, as the Motley Crue drummer praises the Muppet band for having impacted his career.

“The Mayhem? They taught Motley Crue how to shred and party!" Lee declares before lifting up his shirt to reveal a large “Mayhem" tattoo. "They tattooed their name on me when I was passed out! What?"

Other cameos seen within the trailer include Cheech and Chong, Weird Al Yankovic, Lil Nas X, Steve Aoki, Chris Stapleton, Paula Abdul and Zedd.

Watch the trailer for The Muppets Mayhem below.

While Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem may be a fictitious band, the Muppet characters are based on real-life rockers. Dr. Teeth, the group’s gravelly-voiced singer, is based on New Orleans legend Dr. John; Bassist Floyd Pepper is an homage to Pink Floyd and the Beatles; Guitarist and backing singer Janice is a flower child created to honor Janis Joplin; Saxophonist Zoot is based on real-life sax player Zoot Sims, and drummer Animal, arguably the most famous member of the band, is an amalgam of drummer stereotypes, based on such classic rockers as Keith Moon, John Bonham and Ginger Baker.

The Muppets Mayhem will be released begin streaming on May 10.