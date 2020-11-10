Win a Copy of Tom Petty’s ‘Wildflowers & All the Rest’ Box Set

The highly anticipated Tom Petty box set Wildflowers & All the Rest is out now, and UCR is teaming up with Warner Records to give one lucky fan their own copy of the Super Deluxe Edition.

Packed with rarities, outtakes, alternate recordings and never before released material, the set is a must-have for Petty fans.

The Super Deluxe Edition features 70 tracks, spread out over nine LPs. In addition to the original 15-song original album (remastered on two LPs), the new edition comes with All The Rest, featuring 10 songs from the original Wildflowers sessions, a double LP of 15 solo demos recorded by Petty at his home studio and an additional double LP of 14 live versions of Wildflowers songs recorded between 1995 and 2017.

Bonus material includes a hardbound 60-page book, featuring an introduction by producer Rick Rubin, an essay by David Fricke and rare photos of Petty at work.

Originally released in 1994, Wildflowers proved to be one of the late rocker’s defining works. The LP featured Petty taking a stripped-down, singer-songwriter approach to his work - a far cry from the hyper-produced sounds of his previous efforts Full Moon Fever (1989) and Into the Great Wide Open (1991).

As a result, Wildflowers saw Petty delving into some of the most personal material of his career, with elements of folk and Americana highlighting his classic rock sound.

The album went through many stages before its original release, at one point even being contemplated as a double album. Now, thanks to Wildflowers & All the Rest, fans can get closer to Petty’s creative process than ever before.

