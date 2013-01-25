Top 10 Tom Petty Songs

10

1999’s Echo wasn’t one of Petty’s best albums, but its title track and "Room at the Top," the opener, were standouts. As on so many of his best songs, Petty gives the lyrics room to breathe so that the music can carry their meanings. Quietly strummed guitars soon give way to angular power chords, conveying the combination of sadness and bitterness in the words. It’s also a vocal spotlight for bassist Howie Epstein, whose harmonies took many a Heartbreakers song to the next level before his death in 2003.