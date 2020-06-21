Tom Petty’s Family Hits Donald Trump With Cease and Desist Notice

The family of Tom Petty sent a cease and desist notice to President Trump after he used classic track “I Won’t Back Down” at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Several artists have objected to the use of their songs at Trump events, but it remains an issue because the public performance license associated with campaigns allows the use of any material the organizers choose, regardless of whether the creator wants to allow it.

“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” read a statement issued by Adria, Annakim, Dana and Jane Petty, who administrate the singer’s estate. “Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.” Read the full statement below.

They added that he’d written the song “for the underdog, for the common man and for everyone,” continuing: “We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this.”

Claiming that Trump did not represent the “noble ideals” of America and democracy, they went on: “We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.”

In the past, similar complaints have been made by Neil Young, Queen and Aerosmith, among others. Trump used the Prince classic “Purple Rain” last year, even after promising he’d stop as a result of complaints from the artist’s estate.