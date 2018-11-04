After President Donald Trump used the Guns N' Roses hit "Sweet Child o' Mine" at a rally in West Virginia Friday, the band "formally requested" he stop using their music, and frontman Axl Rose posted his thoughts about the incident in a series of tweets.

“Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events," Rose tweeted in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

"Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent," adding "Can u say ‘shitbags?!’💩."

Venues can obtain public performance licenses through songwriters' associations, that grant them rights to use the songs even they, or their guests, haven't obtained permission from the artists.

But Rose didn't stop at that point. "Personally I kinda liked the irony of Trump supporters listening to a bunch of anti-Trump music at his rallies but I don't imagine a lot of 'em really get that or care," he tweeted, though "Sweet Child o' Mind" was released on 1988's Appetite for Destruction. "And when ur phone's blowin' up cuz peeps r seein'/hearin' Sweet Child on the news at a rally... as a band we felt we should clarify r position. Peace!🇺🇸."

Rose has a history of railing against Trump and the GOP. Just last week, he tweeted to encourage his 1.2 million follower to vote Democrat on Nov. 6. Back in January, when Sarah Sanders said it was "disgraceful and laughable" that Trump was unfit for office, he wrote, "Along with several other condescending adjectives, the current WH has no room to call virtually anyone disgraceful."

Bassist Duff McKagan backed up Rose's statements, retweeting three of the singer's tweets on the subject, twice adding affirmative "yup!" and "of course!" comments.