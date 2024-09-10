‘Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party’ Coming to Theaters

Cameron Crowe's directorial debut, 1983's Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party, is coming to theaters this fall.

It's been fully restored and also includes 20 additional minutes of footage starring Petty and his bandmates Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Stan Lynch. According to a press release, it features "in-depth interviews, electrifying live performances and unprecedented intimate access to [the band]."

For the first time ever, the film will be available to watch in theaters on Oct. 17 and 20, the latter being what would have been Petty's 74th birthday. More information about tickets can be found here.

You can watch a trailer for the movie below.

READ MORE: Underrated Tom Petty: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

"Heartbreakers Beach Party occupies a special place in my heart," Crowe said in a statement. "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers leaned into the making of the film with a kind of hilarious music-filled honesty that still feels fresh forty years later. It was also my first experience as a director. Thanks to Adria Petty and the Petty Estate, along with our co-filmmakers Danny Bramson, Phil Savenick, Doug Dowdle and Greg Mariotti, I’m so happy we're bringing it back in all its reckless glory. The fact that it was yanked from MTV after only one airing at two a.m. [in 1983] just shows that it was indeed an outlandish feast for fans in all the best ways. Let that sucker blast!"

In Other Tom Petty News...

Later this month, the Petty estate will release a deluxe reissue of 1982's Long After Dark. Included is a remastered version of the original album, plus recordings taken from French TV sessions, commentary from Jimmy Iovine and Crowe, as well as archival photographs.