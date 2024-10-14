Watch Tom Hamilton Play First Show With New Band, Close Enemies

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton returned to the stage on Friday to play his debut show with his new band, Close Enemies, at the Eastside Bowl in Nashville.

You can see videos from the performance, including both original songs and Aerosmith covers, below.

Close Enemies consists of Hamilton, guitarists Trace Foster (Hamilton's bass tech) and Peter Stroud (who plays with Sheryl Crow), drummer Tony Brock (the Babys, Rod Stewart) and singer Chasen Hampton. Gary Stier serves as the band's lyricist.

"When I joined, these guys had worked up a bunch of great songs, and I was able to contribute something I had," Hamilton told AARP in August. "Hopefully, when the time comes, we’ll work up some others I’ve had in my pocket for a while. All of these guys are great musicians, and it’s an honor and a challenge to be part of it all. I’m looking forward to seeing how people like it. I think they’ll be pleasantly amazed!"

Tom Hamilton Moving on After Aerosmith's Retirement From Touring

Hamilton's live debut with Close Enemies comes a little over two months after Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring due to Steven Tyler's insurmountable vocal cord injury. Hamilton told Guitar World "it was a punch in the gut finding our touring days are over," but holds out hope that "maybe someday we can do something again, but it won't be a tour."

In the meantime, Close Enemies hope to keep building on their early momentum. "We want to thank everyone who came out Friday night and made this an incredible evening," the band wrote on Facebook. "Your response to our original songs was incredible. We are looking forward to getting this new music in your hands soon and are looking forward to playing shows in your area!!!"

Watch Close Enemies Play Original Song 'Battlefield' in Nashville on 10/11/24

Watch Close Enemies Cover Aerosmith's 'Sweet Emotion' in Nashville on 10/11/24

Watch Close Enemies Cover Aerosmith's 'Sick as a Dog' in Nashville on 10/11/24

Watch Close Enemies Perform in Nashville on 10/11/24