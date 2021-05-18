Thom Gimbel Officially Leaves Foreigner

Multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel has officially left Foreigner following a nearly three-decade tenure with the band.

"Today I'd like to share with everyone that after almost 30 years with Foreigner, I've decided it's time for me to finally stop touring, and try to settle myself down,” Gimbel explained in a message posted to social media. "I'm deeply, eternally grateful to Mick, Lou and Kelly, and the entire, incredible Foreigner family, years past and present.

The rocker went on to thank “everyone involved” in his long run with the band, “especially our fans, for rocking with us throughout the years! I will miss you. But, I hope to see ya out there someday, somewhere.”

Gimbel left open the possibility of occasionally making guest appearances with his now-former group, saying “hopefully I will occasionally be there to rock out with the band” in concert.

The musician signed off by sending "deepest, heartfelt gratitude and love” to all. His full message can be found below.

Gimbel has served as a jack-of-all-trades since originally joining Foreigner in 1992. He briefly left the group in ‘93 for a second stint with Aerosmith, before returning full-time in ‘95. In live performances, the multi-talented musician has played keyboard, sax, flute and guitar parts.

Gimbel’s departure was first revealed by Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson back in March. “Thom is actually gonna be leaving the band,” Pilson explained to Rocking With Jam Man. “He’s had some experiences – I mean, he’s ready to get off the road at some point.”

With Gimbel’s withdrawal now official, Foreigner’s lineup consists of guitarist/vocalist Mick Jones, lead singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson and drummer Chris Frazier. The band is set to embark on a tour beginning May 19.

