The Rolling Stones’ Historic Rio Concert Available Now

One of the biggest free concerts in history, The Rolling Stones’ legendary performance at the famed Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2006 was a historic event… a critical moment in Rock ‘n’ Roll history.

Now, The Rolling Stones and Mercury Studios will proudly release for the first time this complete concert film remixed, re-edited, and remastered. The Rolling Stones -- A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach is available on July 9, 2021 on multiple formats, including DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 3LP pressed on 180-gram blue, yellow, and green vinyl, Clear 180-gram 3LP (Sound of Vinyl exclusive) & digital.

Four songs that were not in the original 2007 DVD release The Biggest Bang are featured for the first time on A Bigger Bang: “Tumbling Dice”, “Oh No, Not You Again”, “This Place Is Empty”, and “Sympathy For The Devil”. This concert brilliantly showcases this impactful two-hour set, which runs the gamut of The Rolling Stones’ career: “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”, “Brown Sugar”, “Start Me Up”, and “Satisfaction” and “Wild Horses” swerve between then-new tracks “Rain Fall Down”, “This Place Is Empty”, and “Rough Justice” from Bigger Bang. The set list also boasts a cover of Ray Charles’ “Night Time Is The Right Time”.

The Deluxe 2DVD+2CD edition is packaged in a 12 X 12 40-page book, with the Copacabana concert on DVD and 2CD, along with an exclusive bonus DVD including a November 2005 concert in Salt Lake City, UT, also from the Bigger Bang tour.

View the trailer here

Preorder A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach here