The Reason Dokken’s Don Dokken Won’t Write an Autobiography

Although there are a ton of autobiographies written by rock stars, there are still a lot of musicians that haven't written one, and some don't ever plan to. Dokken's Don Dokken is one of latter group, and has explained why he won't write one even though there's a biopic about the band in the works.

Dokken's latest studio album Heaven Comes Down just came out on Oct. 27, and during an interview with Rockin' Metal Revival, the band's founder and frontman touched on the record's closing song "Santa Fe," which he described as being "completely autobiographical." From there, he said that he's been given various offers to write an actual autobiography for decades, but doesn't have any intentions of doing so.

"A lot of bands write their — they call their autobiography, like [Motley Crue's] The Dirt and all that stuff — and I've always said no. They offered me just a shitload of money to write the Dokken story because it's wonderful and it's tragic. And I said, 'Well, I don't wanna write a book, because if I tell the truth about the nightmare of my 8-year run with those other three guys, it's not fun," Dokken explained, referring to the band's lineup that included guitarist George Lynch, bassist Jeff Pilson and drummer Mick Brown.

"I don't wanna throw anybody under the bus. I don't wanna talk about — I had three band members that were completely addicted to cocaine and alcoholics. I'm not defending myself, I just never got into cocaine. I never got into having a drink and a fifth of Jack Daniel's before the show, it just wasn't my thing. And that kind of destroyed the band"

Listen to the full interview below.

Though we seemingly won't ever get to read a Dokken biography written by the vocalist, he did recently confirm that Netflix is currently making a movie about the band that'll be similar to Motley Crue's 2019 film The Dirt, as it's being done by the same director.

"It's going to be a good movie. A couple months ago I went down and they wanted to film me at the Whisky where we started. And they just asked me questions," Dokken said.

He had to tell the director some pretty wild stories for the making of the film, and one in particular involved David Lee Roth, which you can read about here.

