Listen to First Episode of ‘The Osbournes Podcast’

Ozzy Osbourne and his family have released the first episode of their new The Osbournes Podcast series.

The premiere episode, titled “Introduction,” launches the new weekly podcast, which is currently scheduled to run for 10 weeks. Ozzy, wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly star, with guests to include comedian Sheryl Underwood and singer Carnie Wilson. The podcast follows The Osbournes reality TV show, which ran for four seasons from 2002 to 2005.

You can listen to the new episode below.

“Thirteen years after their sleeper-hit reality TV show premiered, the Osbournes reflect on how a one-off idea – that wasn’t supposed to be, would ultimately change their lives forever," noted a press release announcing the podcast. "Ozzy finally gets to meet Elizabeth Taylor, and along the way bumps into Kermit the frog and the Queen of England. Sharon explains her theories on the show’s success, and how inviting cameras into her home encouraged those watching to become a part of the family. Jack and Kelly discuss how overnight stardom may have played a role in warping their innocent and impressionable teenage minds.”

Jack, who acts as the show's host, recently explained how the concept came to fruition. “There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work," he said. "I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing.’ It's really quite awkward to watch, especially now as a parent. Everyone is really open and honest about a lot of things. It's pretty candid." The Osbournes Podcast website has more information.

After wrapping up a Black Sabbath farewell tour last year, Ozzy recently announced a solo farewell tour, which will start in September and run for at least two years. But the 69-year-old singer denied he was retiring, saying he was working on a new album, and that he had “eight or nine good song ideas” ready to take into the studio. After that, he wanted to keep appearing onstage occasionally. “It’s what I do,” he said. “It's a passion for me. It's the greatest love affair I ever had, being in a rock band and playing for the people who come to the shows.”