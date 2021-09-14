Doors 1968 Concert Film Coming to Theaters

The Doors will release a new full-length concert film later this year. Titled The Doors: Live at the Bowl '68 Special Edition, the movie will premiere in theaters on Nov. 4.

The film will arrive a month before a 50th-anniversary deluxe reissue of the band's sixth album. L.A. Woman, their last to feature singer Jim Morrison.

"We are thrilled to bring fans of the Doors together in cinemas worldwide to share in a much-needed concert experience," Kymberli Frueh, senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said in a press statement. "The 50-year celebration of L.A. Woman was a perfect opportunity to capture a brand-new performance with current band members, reminisce on that era and share memories from the legendary concert."

The Doors: Live at the Bowl '68 Special Edition will focus on the band's July 5, 1968, appearance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which took place shortly after the release of its third album, Waiting for the Sun, and No. 1 single, "Hello, I Love You." In addition to the concert, the new movie will also include a new musical performance by surviving members drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger with special guests, as well as a conversation with Densmore, Krieger and the band's manager, Jeff Jampol.

The film has been remastered by Bruce Botnick, the Doors' original engineer and mixer who recorded the live performance in 1968 and coproduced L.A. Woman. "The magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front-row seat at the Hollywood Bowl," Krieger said.

Tickets for The Doors: Live at the Bowl '68 Special Edition will be available for purchase on Sept. 21.