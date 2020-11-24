The Darkness Announce Christmas Livestream Show

The Darkness announced a Christmas concert to be livestreamed from London, with the intention of helping people “move on” from the challenges of 2020.

Titled Lockdown Live: Streaming of a White Christmas, the show takes place on Dec. 18 and will be released as an album in April. It’s available for pre-sale now, which also opens access to ticket purchases for the show. General ticket sales – in both virtual and attendee forms – start on Nov. 27.

“Okay, so we pressed the wrong button and canceled Easter,” frontman Justin Hawkins said in a statement. “And we’re sorry about that. Let’s move on, yeah? Christmas is coming, and nothing says joy and surprise like the Darkness, rocking live in your living room! Santa gets a day off as we deliver the Premier Cru streamed concert of the year, live to you from the IndigO2 in London Town. Let us in at your interweb window as we celebrate life, love, Christmas and rock music, all wrapped in tinsel and delivered to you on a golden dream sleigh of almost ludicrous proportions.”

He added that fans can "expect hits, old and new. Beards, flayed by the snow engines of entertainment. Fairy lights, plugged in and mostly working. A few brave and/or immune rockers will have the good fortune to join us in the stadium of dreams for this exclusive event. … This will be an unparalleled night of true artistic integrity, so don’t dillydally – let’s rock our cocking socks off together for Christmaaaaaas!”

The Darkness have also announced the release of their own beer, named Bells End. The 5.2ABV drink is described by collaborators Signature Brew as a “warming, winter beer” in which “English hops unleash a mouth-watering bitterness to carry you through the season.”

“We wanted a beer that’s punchy and drinkable at the same time," guitarist Dan Hawkins said. "Bells End has got a bit of oomph to it, but it’s something you can drink in the run-up to Christmas and throughout the whole season. It’s a very wintery beer, it’s perfect and we can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

The canned beer is available in the U.K. in various pack sizes.