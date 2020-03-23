Tesla Postpone Tour Over Coronavirus

Tesla have become the latest band to change tour plans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, postponing a run of North American shows that were set to take place starting next month.

The concerts were scheduled to run from April 10 through May 1. The tour is now being rescheduled for fall.

“Due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, the health and safety of our fans, local venue staffs, as well as the health and safety of our band and crew, is of utmost priority," the band said in a statement. They noted that tickets would be honored for the new dates, which would be announced “very soon."

A total of around 340,000 cases of COVID-19 have been currently confirmed worldwide, with 14,704 dead and 99,014 recovered. That's an increase of 25,000 cases and 1,121 deaths in 24 hours. In the U.S., the total infections have reached 35,060 (up 1,514), with deaths totaling 457 (up 38).

Meanwhile, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing said that his new band, KK’s Priest, managed to avoid changing plans for their debut album as the disease continued to spread.

“We are moving ahead full steam ahead,” he said. “Thankfully, Ripper [Owens] finished all the tracks and got home to Ohio safely before the travel restrictions started, and I have to say I am so excited – his vocals are classic Ripper/Priest – and then some! ... I have always considered you as part of my large extended family, and as I always say, family comes first! We all have to do everything we can to ensure that our families, friends, neighbors, work colleagues remain safe, healthy and comfortable. Together, we will survive these uncertain few months, and we cannot wait to get out on the road and bring our music to you all in every corner of the globe.”

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley – who’s previously discussed his mental health issues – offered his personal advice to remaining positive during the pandemic. “The key thing to survival is a positive mental attitude and never giving up,” he said in a video that you can watch below. “If we're all in this together, then let's try and get through it together.”

He added that "humans have evolved naturally to be happy creatures most of the time. … When you're happy, your immunity works great. So, listening to your favorite songs, watching comedy, films and things that you like to do, what makes you feel good, what distracts you from the stress that we're all under, that's a really healthy good. … Having those brief moments of happiness and trying to put aside all of that stress and tragedy that we're going through is one way to keep ourselves going and fight this horrible virus."