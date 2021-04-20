Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Fireside Live 2021 Tour

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi have announced the Fireside Live tour, a series of socially distanced, limited-capacity concerts that will take place this summer.

The duo will visit a number of small or reduced-capacity outdoor amphitheaters, drive-ins and pod setups across the United States throughout June and July. Each night, they'll be joined by different members of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, with a total of four to seven musicians playing at each show. They'll perform under the moniker "Tedeschi Trucks" for the first time as a nod to their bandmates who can't join them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour announcement follows the group's Fireside Sessions, a six-episode series of at-home performances that started on Feb. 18 and continued each Thursday through March. Like the upcoming tour, the Fireside Sessions featured various iterations of the band.

The Fireside Live tour marks the Tedeschi Trucks Band's first in-person live performances since last February, shortly before the pandemic put live music on hold indefinitely. The group recently postponed its Wheels of Soul tour, a more extensive trek that will hit large theaters and amphitheaters across the country, until summer 2022.

“We're really looking forward to getting on the road and seeing everybody's beautiful faces," Tedeschi said in a statement. "Getting together earlier this year to record the Fireside Sessions was really reenergizing, and we are excited to play live in front of fans again. As much as we love performing as the full Tedeschi Trucks Band, current conditions just don’t allow for us to do that.”

Tickets for all Fireside Live — except the last two dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre — go on sale to the general public on April 23 at 10AM ET, with more details available at the band's website. You can see the tour dates below.

Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live Tour 2021

6/11 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

6/12 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

6/18 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

6/19 - Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs Brew Park

6/20 - Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs Brew Park

6/24 - North Charleston, SC @ The Bend

6/25 - North Charleston, SC @ The Bend

6/26 - Cayce, SC @ Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center

7/1 - Frederick, MD @ Showtime at the Drive-In

7/2 - Frederick, MD @ Showtime at the Drive-In

7/3 - Frederick, MD @ Showtime at the Drive-In

7/9 - Lafayette, NY @ Apple Valley Park

7/10 - Lafayette, NY @ Apple Valley Park

7/11 - Lafayette, NY @ Apple Valley Park

7/16 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/18 - Elmer, NJ @ Appel Farm Arts & Music Center

7/20 - Eatontown, NJ @ Concerts on the Green

7/21 - Eatontown, NJ @ Concerts on the Green

7/30 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

