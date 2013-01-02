Ted Nugent Pens Open Letter To Vice President Joe Biden on Gun Control

Arch-conservative rocker and reality TV star Ted Nugent hasn't been shy about his stance on gun control, and now the avid hunter and gun enthusiast has shared his thoughts on the matter with Vice President Joe Biden. In an open letter published by the conservative-leaning Washington Times, Nugent offers his service to Biden's newly-appointed commission to end gun violence, while insisting -- surprise! -- that banning automatic weapons is not a viable option.

Nugent writes that he is as concerned as any American about the recent spate of gun violence. "I too want nothing more than to see evil, senseless massacres stopped. I concur with the president and caring people everywhere: It’s time to end these slaughters," the rocker states. "While I strongly differ with President Obama on many issues, I agree with him that we must work with all we can possibly muster to end these tragedies."

The guitarist proposes a series of public service announcements aimed at public safety and parents being aware of their chidlren's entertainment choices, as well as raising awareness about warning signs in the mentally ill. "While I deeply respect an individual’s privacy and civil liberties, the American people need basic awareness of what indicators to look for regarding potentially violent, psychotic people. Our collective safety begins with being collectively vigilant," he writes.

Nugent also proposes that gun-free zones be re-examined. "Gun-free zones are modern killing fields," he declares. "I implore you to recommend that Congress pass a law to ban gun-free zones immediately. Just like your full-time, armed security detail, qualified citizens with authorized, legal concealed-carry permits should be able to carry weapons virtually everywhere to protect themselves, their loved ones and innocents."

That includes schools, in Nugent's assessment. He urges the Vice President to recommend that trained school officials have access to weapons to defend their students, and not surprisingly -- given his previous stance on the issue -- the rocker also discourages a ban on any type of weapon, magazine capacity or ammunition.

"That won’t accomplish anything other than prevent the 99.9 percent of responsible, law-abiding Americans from enjoying these modern weapons as we do now," Nugent argues. "We should never recommend or develop public policy that restricts the rights of the good guys based upon what evil people do or might do."

The musician and conservative activist points out that "the vast majority of gun-related murders and violence are committed by gang members who do not use guns that look like -- but do not perform like -- military assault weapons. The majority of crimes that involve a firearm are committed with handguns." He then closes somewhat ironically by trying to find some common ground with the Vice President.

"I concurred with you back in 2008 when you stated, 'If [Mr. Obama] tries to fool with my Beretta, he’s got a problem,'” Nugent writes. "I trust you still maintain those sentiments."