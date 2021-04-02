How Donald Trump Named Ted Nugent’s New Album

The influence of Donald Trump will be seen on Ted Nugent’s new album, after the former U.S. president called the guitarist a “handsome devil." Apparently that's now the record's title.

Nugent appeared to say he wasn’t all that impressed with the public compliment, which he suggested was repeated on a number of occasions. But he noted that he had recorded evidence of the outspoken politician using the phrase.

The equally outspoken Nugent told Bolling With Favre that such an incident took place at a Trump rally in the guitarist's home state of Michigan in the run-up to last year’s election.

"The unprecedented rallies of 25,000, 30,000 people that were chanting, ‘We love you! We love you! We love you!’” he said. He claimed it was “the only time it's ever happened in history, because here came a hell-raising president, a we-the-people, constitutional, businessman president that secured the border, that reduced crime rates, that reduced unemployment, that renegotiated global contracts to actually benefit America. Just a great, great man, a great president.”

You can listen to the interview below.

Nugent said he was in the audience as one of the promoters of the events and that he “really escalated the attendance, because Uncle Ted, especially in the winter wonderland of Michigan ... . And [Trump] would always acknowledge me – 'Where's that Ted Nugent? Well, there he is. Ted, we’re so glad you’re here. You know, you’re a handsome devil.’ And I go, ‘Whatever.’ And so my new record's gonna be called Ted Nugent Handsome Devil. And we actually have the audio of the president saying that.”

He previously said the follow-up to his 2018 album The Music Made Me Do It is set to be recorded in the coming months, although no release date has been given.

Ted Nugent and 17 Other Rock Stars Who Appeared on 'Miami Vice'