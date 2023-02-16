Rapper T-Pain Covers Black Sabbath and Journey on New Album

Rapper T-Pain revealed details of his new album, On Top of the Covers, which includes his take on classic songs by Black Sabbath, Journey, Sam Cooke, Dr. Hook and others.

The multimillion-selling artist is known for pioneering the use of Auto-Tune during a career that’s spanned more than 20 years. He won the first season of The Masked Singer in 2019, at one point performing a cover of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

The album's track listing – which you can see below – includes Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and Dr. Hook’s “Sharing the Night Together."

“This covers album has been years in the making,” T-Pain said in a statement. “I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer. It got put on hold for a bit, but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment; and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. ... These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album, and that is what I think is cool about it.”

On Top of the Covers comes out on March 17.

T-Pain, 'On Top of the Covers' Track Listing

1. “A Change Is Gonna Come” (Sam Cooke)

2. “Don’t Stop Believin’” (Journey)

3. “Sharing the Night Together” (Dr. Hook)

4. “Stay With Me” (Sam Smith)

5. “Tennessee Whiskey” (Chris Stapleton)

6. “That’s Life” feat. NandoSTL (Frank Sinatra)

7. “War Pigs” (Black Sabbath)