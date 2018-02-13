Styx, Joan Jett and Tesla Join Together for U.S. Summer Tour

Styx and Joan Jett will hit the road as co-headliners for summer shows throughout the U.S. Tesla are the support act for dates that begin on May 30 in Irvine, Calif.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday at 10AM local time, with various VIP packages available tomorrow. A complete list of dates, cities and venues can be found below.

Styx include Tommy Shaw, James “JY” Young, Lawrence Gowan, Todd Sucherman and Ricky Phillips, with occasional surprise appearances by original bassist Chuck Panozzo. They're coming off the 2017 release of The Mission, the band's first album of all new material since 1999.

Joan Jett was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with her backing band the Blackhearts in 2015. Tesla's ninth full-length album, to be titled Shock and produced by former touring partner Phil Collen of Def Leppard, is due in the fall.

Styx / Joan Jett With Tesla Summer 2018 Tour

5/30 - Irvine, CA, Five Point Amphitheatre

6/1 - Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion

6/2 - Sacramento, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre

6/4 - Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

6/5 - Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/7 - Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

6/9 - Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/10 - Dallas, TX, the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/12 - Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

6/13 - Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

6/14 - Raleigh, NC, Costal Credit Union Music Park

6/1 - Atlanta, GA, Verizon Amphitheatre

6/17 - Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/27 - Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/28 - Syracuse, NY, Lakeview Amphitheater

6/29 - Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/30 - Hershey, PA, Giant Center

7/3 - Montreal, QUE, Place Bell at Laval

7/4 - Toronto, ONT, Budweiser Stage

7/6 - Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/7 - Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 - St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/10 - Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

7/11 - Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/13 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

7/14 - Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

7/15 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center