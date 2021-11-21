Sting Says He’s a ‘Heavy Metal Singer’

Sting described himself as a “heavy metal singer” while explaining why it was essential for him to deliver the Police’s songs in a high register.

He made his comments during an hour-long interview with Rick Beato that also featured longtime guitarist Dominic Miller. You can watch the video below.

“Register is interesting,” Sting responded, describing how his voice grabbed extra attention for the Police. “Most heavy metal singers sing up there, so I'm a heavy metal singer – but I have a little more melody. It’s the same [kind of thing]; to get above the noise of the band you need that register. You can't be a baritone with a rock band, really.”

He added that his approach matched the way “a sergeant major would scream and yell on the parade ground. You know why? Because they had to get over the sound of artillery in battle. Charge or retreat. They needed to be heard. Singers have the same need.”

Sting – who recently released a new album, The Bridge – also discussed his decision to launch a solo career after the Police's final studio title, 1983's Synchronicity. “My instinct was that we'd achieved everything we could possibly have thought to achieve,” he said. “After that you get diminishing returns of satisfaction. So I needed to take another risk with my life. And of course I had momentum because of the success of the Police – whatever I did next, people would be at least curious. So I used that momentum to boost me into another career.” He added: “But it was a risk. I think art is always about taking a risk. If you're not taking a risk, you're not doing it.”

Watch Sting’s Interview with Rick Beato