Hear Sting and Andy Summers Reunite to Rerecord a Police Song

Sting and Andy Summers of the Police have reunited for the first time in nearly two decades, performing together on a new cover of their former band's 1983 song "Murder by Numbers."

Originally available as a CD and cassette bonus track on their album Synchronicity, the already jazzy "Murder by Numbers" has now been given the big band treatment by bassist and band leader Christian McBride. With Sting on vocals and Summers on guitar, it serves as the opening track of his Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 album, which arrives Aug. 29.

You can hear the new version of "Murder by Numbers" below.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Sting and Andy Summers — two-thirds of one of the most influential bands in history, the Police — join me for one of their songs,” McBride declared in a press release announcing his new album. “Sting continues to evolve gracefully as an artist, and Andy still plays with the sophisticated fire and grit he has always possessed. A huge thank you to both of them, as well as to the remarkable Pedrito Martinez, for bringing that special ‘thang’ that only he can provide.”

The new version of "Murder by Numbers" marks the first time Sting and Summers have worked together since the Police's highly successful 2007-2008 reunion tour.

Summers also performed guitar on the first two tracks of Sting's 1987 solo album ...Nothing Like the Sun. Sting has made guest appearances on two Summers albums: 1990's Charming Snakes and 1999's Green Chimneys: The Music Of Thelonious Monk.

Sting is currently performing in Europe on his 3.0 tour, which finds him returning to the three-piece band format of the Police. A live album from the tour was released earlier this year.

He'll return to the United States for more shows beginning on Nov. 7 at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. The tour is currently scheduled to conclude on Nov. 24 in Chicago. You can get complete tour information at Sting's official website.

In April Summers and King Crimson star Robert Fripp released The Complete Recordings 1981-1984, featuring the two albums they released together and a third disc of previously unreleased material.

