Sting has extended his North American tour again with 12 additional 2026 shows, including a multi-night stand at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. See an updated list of tour dates, cities and venues below.

Members of Sting's fan club have first access to tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 4, at sting.com, with other presales following throughout the week. General on sale begins at 10AM local time on Friday, Nov. 7.

He's already brought this tour, dubbed "Sting 3.0," to Europe, Asia and South America, capped by a sold-out four-show run in London. Sting is returning to the Police's career-making trio format, this time alongside longtime guitarist and collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

There are still a handful of 2025 dates on the books, including two-night visits to Atlantic City and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Next year, Sting return to the road in May with an Oklahoma concert and then visit Atlanta, Austin, the metro Dallas, Houston, Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, among others.

Sting's latest single, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," was mixed by multi-Grammy winner Robert Orton. This tour was also the subject of the new live album, Sting 3.0 Live, available digitally, on compact disc and on 180g vinyl.

Previously Announced 2025 Tour Dates

11/14-15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

11/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/20-21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

11/23 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

Sting 3.0 2026 North American Tour

5/9 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

5/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – NEW SHOW

5/13 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

5/16 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

5/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilio

5/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

5/21-13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

5/25 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

