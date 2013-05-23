Sting’s Daughter Earns Rave Reviews in New Movie

Mickey Sumner, Sting's daughter, has been racking up some great reviews for her role in the new indie movie 'Frances Ha.' The 29-year-old Sumner -- whose mom is Sting's longtime wife, movie producer and actress Trudie Styler -- gets second billing in the film behind star Greta Gerwig, indie movies' latest It Girl.

Directed by Noah Baumbach (best known for the indie hits 'Greenberg' and 'The Squid and the Whale'), 'Frances Ha' tells the story of a dancer (played by Gerwig, who wrote the screenplay with Baumbach) who must make some big life choices after her roommate (Sumner) moves out. Like most of Baumbach's movies, it's a comedy-drama set in New York.

The film has netted strong reviews from publications like the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Entertainment Weekly singled out Sumner as "an ace with deadpan one-liners."

Sumner has also starred in the movies 'Missed Connections,' 'Last Chance Harvey' and 'This Is Not an Umbrella,' among a handful of other films you probably never heard of. Next up for Sting's little girl is a role that he might be totally into: Sumner plays punk-rock goddess Patti Smith in the upcoming movie 'CBGB,' about the famed New York City club that helped launch the careers of bands like Blondie and the Ramones.