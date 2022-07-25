Stevie Nicks Announces Second Leg of 2022 US Tour

Stevie Nicks has added a dozen dates to her 2022 U.S. tour.

The second leg of the singer's trek will begin on Sept. 17 in Mansfield, Mass., at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, N.J., followed by several more festival appearances. After performing at the Ohana Festival on Sept. 30, Nicks will make her way across the lower portion of the U.S., stopping in cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Charlotte and Tampa, before wrapping things up in West Palm Beach on Oct 28.

All tickets will go on sale on July 29. Singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton will be the support act for all tour dates. "Here we go!" Nicks posted on Instagram. "I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone." You can see the list of dates below.

Nicks performed her first post-COVID concert in May at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. There she dedicated her performance of "Landslide" to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March, and also sang covers of Led Zeppelin’s "Rock and Roll" and Tom Petty’s "Free Fallin'." Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench is currently a member of her touring band.

Stevie Nicks 2022 Tour

Sept. 2 - Sep 4 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass *

Sept. 8 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival *

Sept. 10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival *

Sept. 13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival *

Sept. 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival *

Sept. 30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival *

Oct. 03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 09 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium

Oct. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* Festival Date