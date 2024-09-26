Stevie Nicks Announces New Single ‘The Lighthouse’

Stevie Nicks will release a new single on Friday, titled "The Lighthouse."

Nicks posted a teaser clip of the song on her social media, which you can view below. It contains a lyric — "I wanna teach you to fight" — from a poem Nicks shared back in 2022 which she called "Get It Back." "I want to be the lighthouse / Bring you all together," it goes, "Bring you out in stormy weather / I wanna teach you to fight."

At the time, Nicks was encouraging Americans to register to vote in the then-upcoming midterm elections. "At 74 years old, I can honestly say that I am worried about every one of you," she said then. "Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights. You must gather together now. You must register to vote as soon as you can."

"Recording a song out here on the road is not an easy task," she also said, "so while I am doing that, I decided that you should have the words..."

Earlier this month, Nicks once again reminded her fans of their civic duty, this time in regards to the presidential election in November. "Only 54 days left until the election," she posted. "Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do."

Stevie Nicks Returns to 'Saturday Night Live'

Next month, Nicks will return to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, 40 years after her one and only other appearance on the show. It remains to be seen whether "The Lighthouse" will be a part of her set.