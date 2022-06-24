Listen to Stevie Nicks’ ‘Cotton Candy Land’ From ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Stevie Nicks has released a cover of "Cotton Candy Land," which appears in the opening scene of Elvis, the new biopic chronicling Elvis Presley's rise to fame. She's joined on the track by singer-songwriter Chris Isaak.

You can hear the track below.

"Cotton Candy Land" was written by Ruth Batchelor and Bob Roberts, and was recorded by Presley in 1962. He was backed by the Mellomen, a vocal quartet that also supported popular stars like Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Doris Day and Peggy Lee. Presley's rendition of the song appeared in the 1963 movie It Happened at the World's Fair, in which he played a crop-dusting pilot.

Nicks is one of several artists who contribute to the Elvis soundtrack. Jack White, Eminem, Tame Impala and, Kacey Musgraves are on the album, while Yola (as Sister Rosetta Tharpe) and Gary Clark Jr. (as Arthur Crudup) appear in the movie.

Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as the King, is out now and is on its way to big box-office numbers. "By all accounts, Austin Butler has recharged the life [of] Elvis Presley," Presley's ex-wife, Priscilla, recently posted on social media. "Not that it has ever left us, but it will, I feel, give our younger generation a taste of why Elvis is still the king of [rock 'n' roll], beloved and always will be."

Nicks is currently on a solo tour and is scheduled to perform at several festivals in September.