Steven Adler Says He’s ‘Alive and Well’ After Stabbing Scare

Steven Adler says he's alive and well and eager to hit the stage, in the first video posted to his Facebook page since he suffered an accidental self-inflicted stab wound.

The former Guns N’ Roses drummer was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on June 27 due to the incident.

In the video, which you can see below, Adler says that he is "really sorry for all this media confusion that's been going on. I'm alive and well. I'm looking forward to seeing everybody July 12 at the Golden Nugget in Vegas, and July 13 at the motorcycle rally in Oregon. ... I love everybody and I can't wait to see you and hug everybody. Thank you so much for your love and support."

According to TMZ, “someone at Adler’s L.A. home called 911 shortly after 6:30 Thursday night to report someone had stabbed themselves.” When police and paramedics got to the location they “discovered it was Adler who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach.”

A representative for the musician insisted it was a "very minor, superficial wound" that was caused by an accident. They went on to specify that this was not a suicide attempt.

Adler has a long and well-chronicled history with substance abuse, leading to multiple arrests, hospitalizations and his dismissal from GNR. More recently, the drummer appeared on two seasons of the reality series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and is said to have maintained his sobriety for several years.

Adler – born Michael Coletti – was a member of Guns N’ Roses from 1985 to 1990, a tenure that saw the band rise from performing in small, Hollywood clubs to massive worldwide tours. The drummer contributed to the group’s hugely successful early albums, Appetite for Destruction and GN'R Lies. He is also credited on one track from Use Your Illusion II, released more than a year after his dismissal from the band.

Though the drummer is not officially part of the current Guns N’ Roses reunion lineup featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, he has made a handful of brief guest appearances during their Not In This Lifetime world tour.