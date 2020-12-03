Listen to Steve Lukather’s New ‘Serpent Soul’ Song

Steve Lukather has released "Serpent Soul," a new track from his upcoming album with the Players Club, I Found the Sun Again.

"Serpent Soul" is the second preview from the new work, following August's release of "Run to Me," which featured Ringo Starr on drums. The Toto guitarist refused to provide insight into the inspiration for the song, saying only “You can fucking figure out who the song is about.”

Arriving Feb. 26, 2021, I Found the Sun Again features eight songs: five originals and three covers, Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” Joe Walsh’s “Welcome to the Club” and Robin Trower’s “Bridge of Sighs.”

Aside from the lead vocal, some guitar overdubs and background vocals by Toto bandmate Joseph Williams, everything else was recorded live in the studio. Lukather noted that the first take was a run-through of the song with the second being the master.

“Never had so much fun recording in my life," he said. "Painless, fun and easy - and it just flowed. ... I wanted to make as honest a record as I could in 2020 with 1970's inspiration, and recording values, and techniques with a modern sound. [Producer] Ken [Freeman] did that!"

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the album will go to the Ed Asner Family Center for Autism.

Lukather and Williams, who is also releasing a solo album on the same day as Lukather, recently announced a new Toto lineup, with hopes of mounting a tour in 2021. Lukather said the latest incarnation of the band was the result of an "ugly" lawsuit between himself and founding drummer Jeff Porcaro's widow, Susan Porcaro-Goings. The argument led to a falling out with original Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, Jeff's brother.