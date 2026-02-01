Producer Steve Lillywhite has a long and impressive rock resume, but his experience working with the Rolling Stones definitely ranks among the most difficult points of his career.

It was 1985 when Lillywhite was recruited to produce the Stones’ 18th studio album, Dirty Work. The band was going through a tumultuous period, due largely to continual infighting between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

“I worked with Keith and Mick when they were not talking to each other at all,” Lillywhite noted during a recent appearance on the Word in Your Ear podcast, adding that the duo spoke to each other “maybe one hour out of the whole time that we were making the record.”

“It was hell,” the producer admitted. “They literally weren't [in the same room].”

The uncomfortable situation put Lillywhite in an awkward role, serving as both peacemaker and translator.

“I would have one come up to me go ‘blah blah blah blah,’” he recalled. “And I would go and say [the message] to the other one. And he would go, ‘You tell him, blah blah blah blah.’”

Lillywhite likened his role to that of a diplomat. “I say I was Henry Kissinger.”

Released in March 1986, Dirty Work sold well in spite of the tumultuous situation. Due to the band's continuing turmoil, the Stones' didn't tour in support of the LP.

Rolling Stones’ Open Door Policy

While Lillywhite admitted his experience with the Rolling Stones was difficult, it was also educational. The producer noted he learned how important it is to have people outside the band visiting the studio.

“I learned this from the Rolling Stones,” Lilywhite revealed, “never stop people coming into the studio. Always have an open door policy.”

“When people come in and they listen to something, I sort of hear it through their ears. So there might be something that I'm, subconsciously, I'm thinking it's not quite right, but it hasn't come to the conscience yet. Whereas when someone's in there listening and I'm playing them a rough mix I go, got it. Now I know what we have to change.”