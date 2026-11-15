Oasis Honored by Country Singer Stephen Wilson Jr. at Rock Hall

Country singer Stephen Wilson Jr. helped induct Oasis into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night, with a rousing performance of "Wonderwall."

Noel and Liam Gallagher weren’t in attendance for the ceremony, but that didn’t stop Oasis from receiving an emotional tribute. A pre-recorded video mixed archival material with the band’s triumphant reunion tour, showcasing the group's power, attitude, emotion and undeniable magnetism.

Following the video, and an introduction by actor Bob Odenkirk, Wilson Jr. took the stage for "Wonderwall," putting his distinctive southern spin on the 1995 classic. The singer played alone, accompanied only by his acoustic guitar. In an evening full of theatrical performances, Wilson's proved both poignant and affecting.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Oasis Album

Though country is generally Wilson’s genre of choice, the singer has proudly proclaimed his alt rock influences. His 2025 EP Blankets featured covers of such beloved ‘90s rock artists as Temple of the Dog, Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins. Meanwhile, one of Wilson’s most popular songs, “Year to Be Young 1994” is a nostalgic look back on the era and the impact it had on his life.

How Long Did Oasis Wait to Be Inducted?

The third time proved lucky for Oasis, who had previously been nominated for the Hall of Fame in 2024 and 2025 before being selected this year.

The Hall of Fame induction is the latest achievement in Oasis’ renaissance, as the band has been bigger than ever since they reunited in 2025. With sold out shows, rave reviews and a popular documentary chronicling their career, the band has returned to the upper echelon of rock acts. They’ll look to keep that momentum going into 2027, with another run of stadium shows in the U.S. and Europe.