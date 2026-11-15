Oasis has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, though none of the band members themselves were present.

In addition to brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, Oasis' induction also includes Gem Archer, Paul Arthurs, Andy Bell, Tony McCarroll, Paul McGuigan and Alan White.

Actor Bob Odenkirk presented the band's award.

"F---ing bangers," he said of their songs, noting that he went to one of the band's reunion shows in 2025, describing it as "the best night of my life."

He also addressed the fact that none of the band members were in attendance: "It would have been out of character if they had. I would have been worried."

Why Didn't Oasis Attend Their Induction?

It was recently announced that Noel was booked to play a solo show in London on the same evening of the band's induction. Meanwhile, it was confirmed to Rolling Stone earlier this month that Liam — who at various points has criticized the Rock Hall on social media, describing it as "a load of bollox" and "full of wankers" — also would not attend.

Oasis is currently gearing up for another global tour that is set to begin next May.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Classic Rock Covers by Oasis

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and while the program is not livestreamed, it will be broadcast on ABC on Dec. 8 from 8 – 11 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.