Springsteen, Bon Jovi Tell New Jersey to ‘Wear a Friggin’ Mask’

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are telling their fellow Garden State residents to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the most New Jersey way possible: "Wear a friggin' mask."

Yesterday, Springsteen tweeted out a photo of a billboard of the two of them and comedian Jon Stewart, writing, "Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin’ mask. Let’s all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best – singing along and dancing together." He tagged New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, the state's first lady Tammy Murphy and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Both musicians have lent their support to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund during the crisis. Back in April, they, as well as Stewart, helped raise money for the organization via a televised benefit. Springsteen sang "Land of Hope and Dreams" and "Jersey Girl" and Bon Jovi performed "Livin' on a Prayer."

Also yesterday, Springsteen revealed that he and the E Street Band will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 12. It will be his fourth time on the show, having performed in 1992, 2002 and 2015, the latter of which featured a surprise appearance by Paul McCartney. The host that night will be actor Timothee Chalamet.

Reported cases of COVID-19 continued their rise yesterday, with 180,380 new diagnoses announced, and another 2,313 deaths in the U.S. To date, 12.8 million people have tested positive for the disease, resulting in 262,158 deaths.