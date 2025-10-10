Our Halloween quest to determine the spookiest song in rock history has moved onto its second week.

After our ghoulish round one battles, we're down to the "Evil Eight," and only the most fiendish four can move on to the next round.

You can vote once an hour in the four brackets posted below.

Round two voting ends on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 11:59PM EST, with the third round launching the next morning. The spookiest rock song of all time will be crowned on Halloween.

Alice Cooper's 'Black Widow' vs. Iron Maiden's 'The Number of the Beast'

Iron Maiden's "The Number of the Beast" beat out another devilish song, the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil" in week one by a margin of 54% to 46%. The British heavy metal legends now go up against the king of shock rock himself, Alice Cooper, whose "Black Widow" vanquished the Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer" 57% to 43%.

Kiss' "God of Thunder" vs. Metallica's "Enter Sandman"

In addition to surviving a fender-bender this week, Gene Simmons and his Kiss bandmates managed to defeat Pink Floyd's "One of These Days" with their own "God of Thunder," emerging with a 53% to 47% victory. They'll now go up against the mighty Metallica and "Enter Sandman," which put an end to the Doors' "The End," 55% to 45%.

AC/DC's 'Night Prowler" vs. Ozzy Osbourne's "Bark at the Moon"

In the second biggest victory of round one, AC/DC's "Night Prowler" blew the Who's "Boris the Spider" out 72% to 28%. The bad news? They have a much tougher opponent this week in Ozzy Osbourne's "Bark at the Moon," which was the biggest winner, besting Led Zeppelin's "Gallows Pole" 73% to 27%.

Motley Crue's "Shout at the Devil" vs. Black Sabbath's "Black Sabbath"

After ousting Blue Oyster Cult's "Don't Fear the Reaper" (58% to 42%), Black Sabbath's "Black Sabbath" lines up against Motley Crue's "Shout at the Devil," which beat Eagles' "Witchy Woman" 65% to 35%. It's possible we could see a Sabbath vs. Ozzy battle in round three!