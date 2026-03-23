Dave Davies admits he was “highly offended” by DJ and musician Moby’s criticism of the Kink’s classic song “Lola.”

In a recent feature for The Guardian, Moby was asked to name a song he can no longer listen to. “'Lola’ by the Kinks came up on a Spotify playlist, and I thought the lyrics were gross and transphobic,” he responded. “I like their early music, but I was really taken aback at how unevolved the lyrics are.”

Originally released in 1970, “Lola” -- which you can listen to below -- featured lyrics about a man meeting a trans woman at a Soho bar. The tune became an international hit and remains one of the band’s most recognizable songs. Kinks singer Ray Davies, who wrote the song, has routinely claimed it was inspired by various interactions with crossdressers. Now, bandmate and brother Dave has come to “Lola”’s defense.

'Moby Should Be Careful'

"I am highly insulted that Moby would accuse my brother of being ‘unevolved’ or transphobic in any way," Dave wrote on social media. His statement was accompanied by letter from transgender punk singer Jayne County, praising “Lola” as “a song that breaks down barriers and brings a used to be, hush, hush subject to the forefront.”

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“Moby should be careful what he says,” Dave continued in another post.”[Famous drag troupe] The Cockettes and their friends used to follow us around on tour. We appreciated them.”

“Why is Moby being so rude about this simple song?,” Dave pondered in closing. “We’re not transphobic. Why does he have to have a go at us?”

At time of writing, Moby had not responded to Davies’ reaction.