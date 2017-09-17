Save Big on the Southern Rock Cruise—The Ultimate Tailgate at Sea

Join the titans of Southern Rock on the vacation of a lifetime on the Southern Rock Cruise.

Enjoy incredible LIVE performances from Dickey Betts and His Band, Blackberry Smoke, the Marshall Tucker Band, Molly Hatchet, the Kentucky Headhunters, Black Stone Cherry, Atlanta Rhythm Section and so many more!

Plus, we’ll jam with Lynyrd Skynyrd while docked in Cozumel, Mexico for a special stop on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

The Southern Rock Cruise will sail on the beautiful Norwegian Pearl from Jan. 6-12, 2019 and make sunny ports of call in Cozumel and Progresso, Mexico. Enjoy over 20 celebrity-led events, themed pool deck parties and unbelievable jam sessions in addition to over 80 LIVE performances on this rockin’ six-night tailgate at sea.

Book now with the promo code CLASSICROCK and receive up to $300 per cabin in special savings!