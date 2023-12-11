Slipknot Announce First Dates for 2024 25th Anniversary Tour

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Slipknot's self-titled debut album and, after having a trio of U.S. festivals on the books for next year, the band has just announced their first tour of 2024 with 11 performances in Europe and the U.K. in celebration of their first record.

Some fans will be eager to point out that Slipknot's self-released 1996 effort Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. is their true first album, but that's all semantics — the band doesn't perform material off of that album and the true debut, which came out on Roadrunner Records in 1999, is the more official debut release.

Prior to making the announcement, which is comprised of late 2024 dates, Slipknot posted a video teaser featuring footage from the late '90s, captioned, "Here Comes the Pain...," which can be seen directly below. The web address youcantkillme.com also flashes across the screen, which leads fans to a vintage Slipknot website from their 1999 era.

"It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since," percussionist Clown says of the upcoming tour (via Metal Hammer). "The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we're ready to make more. I'm so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening."

The trek will launch on Dec. 5 in Netherlands, wrapping up on Dec. 20 in London, with Bleed From Within providing support on all shows.

See the complete list of newly announced 25th anniversary tour dates directly below.

Slipknot 2024 25th Anniversary Tour Dates - Europe + U.K.

Dec. 05 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Dec. 06 — Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle

Dec. 08 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

Dec. 09 — Leipzig @ Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Dec. 11 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Dec. 12 — Paris, France @ Accorhotel Arena

Dec. 14 — Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena

Dec. 15 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

Dec. 17 — Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live Arena

Dec. 18 — Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

Dec. 20 — London, U.K. @ O2 Arena