Listen to Slash’s Cover of the ‘Love Story’ Theme Song

Slash has released a cover of the song “Where Do I Begin?,” the theme from the 1970 movie Love Story.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s rendition was created as a tribute to his close friend Robert Evans, the former Paramount studio executive who died last year and oversaw the making of Love Story.

“@Slash, Mr. Evans great friend & everyone’s Guitar Hero, went to the studio and recorded this new version of the Love Story Movie theme song to honor him today,” noted a message on an Instagram page dedicated to Evans’ memory. “We love you #Slash & we miss you Mr. Evans.”

For his cover, Slash used both acoustic and electric guitars, creating a soaring combination of interlaced sounds on this instrumental track. You can listen to Slash's rendition below.

Remembered as one of the era’s iconic cinematic themes, “Where Do I Begin?” helped earn composer Francis Lai the Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Score in 1971.

Slash previously made “Speak Softly Love,” the theme from The Godfather – another film with which Evans was associated – part of his live performances for more than a decade.

The guitarist has had a busy 2020, even as the coronavirus disrupted plans for GNR to tour. Slash recently made a guest appearance on Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello’s new EP and contributed to the Sixx:A.M. song “Maybe It’s Time,” which was released in August. Slash has also reportedly been working with Guns N’ Roses on new material, though there are still no details about its release.